Protective operation: Putin appreciated the experience of the NWO and gave a vision of the future of Russia

Suspension of Russia’s participation in START and plans for a special military operation. Fund for Assistance to Families of NWO Participants and Restoration of New Regions. Serious changes in the system of higher education and insurance for voluntary pension savings. And this is only a small part of the most important statements of Vladimir Putin, who addressed the Federal Assembly on February 21 with a message. Hundreds of guests gathered in Gostiny Dvor – politicians, religious figures and journalists. This time the participants of the special operation also joined the event. How the message was prepared and what the president said – in the material of Izvestia.

Before the message

It was quite difficult to get into Gostiny Dvor on February 21 – for this you had to pass three checks. The guards asked the guests to show their passport, badges and PCR tests. As a result, a queue formed along Zaryadye. While waiting for the president, many guests were in high spirits, and some even exchanged jokes.

On February 20, Vladimir Putin did not have public events: he made the last edits to his speech. By the way, commenting on the preparations for the speech, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov clarified: the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv had no effect on the final text.

The speech of the head of state lasted almost two hours. During this time, the guests applauded the president more than 50 times, including four standing ovations. Here are some statements that caused such a reaction.

International confrontation

– The Russian Federation suspends its participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START III). This is a forced measure. “They want to inflict a strategic defeat on us and climb on our nuclear facilities,” the president noted.

– The level of equipping the Russian nuclear forces with modern weapons is more than 91.3%.

– The West is used to “spitting on the whole world.” He will never wash away the shame after what he has done in Yugoslavia, Libya, Iraq and Syria. At the same time, the country does not have such a number of military bases as the United States: “the whole planet is stuck.”

— Western countries let the genie out of the bottle and plunged entire regions into chaos. “As a result of the wars that the United States unleashed after 2001, almost 900,000 people died, more than 38 million became refugees,” Putin said.

– Russia has always been ready to work on the security system, but in response received “indistinct or hypocritical reaction” and the expansion of NATO.

– Western countries consider it possible to use in the fight against Russia and terrorists, and neo-Nazis, and “at least the hell of a bald man,” he added.

special operation

– We are not at war with the people of Ukraine – they “became a hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, who actually occupied this country in a political, military, economic sense,” the president said.

– Kyiv is used both as a ram and as a training ground against our country. The goal of the “anti-Russia” project is to tear off the historical territories, today called Ukraine, from the Russian Federation.

“The West has already spent $150 billion on arming Ukraine. At the same time, only $60 billion is spent on the poorest countries, which it allegedly constantly cares about.

– The more long-range systems the West supplies to Ukraine, the further Russia will push threats away from its borders.

– The Ukrainian regime did not solve the problems of Donbass, but simply played for time, committed political assassinations and mockery of believers. Now Russia, step by step, is solving the tasks of a military operation and will continue to do so.

– All participants of the NWO will be given a two-week vacation every six months, and without taking into account travel time. It’s about the mobilized, and about the volunteers.

– In the Russian Federation, a state fund will be created to help the families of participants in the NWO to protect the Donbass and the dead. He will coordinate the provision of social, medical, psychological support. Branches should be established in all regions before the end of the year.

New regions

– The Russian Federation will increase the program of socio-economic recovery of new regions of the Russian Federation following the example of the Crimea.

– New modern roads will be built, enterprises and jobs will be revived in the LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the ports of the Sea of ​​​​Azov, “which again became the inland sea of ​​Russia.”

– The main support in the development of new regions of the Russian Federation should be those who were born and raised there, and also fought for these lands, the president said.

– Families from the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, in which children were born, starting in 2007, will be provided with mother capital.

No witch hunt

“Russians who have embarked on the path of national betrayal will be held accountable under the law, but Russia will not engage in a “witch hunt” like the Kyiv regime, Putin said. “We will not settle scores with those who took a step aside, retreated from their homeland. Let it remain on their conscience,” he said.

– The absolute majority supported the actions to protect Donbass. This, according to the head of state, showed real patriotism, which is historically inherent in the Russian people.

– None of the ordinary citizens felt sorry for those who lost their assets abroad. “For the West, such people have been and will remain second-rate strangers with whom you can do whatever you want, and money, and connections, and purchased titles of counts, peers, mayors will not help here,” Putin said. “But there is another choice: to be with your Motherland.”

— The president’s predictions that Russian business in the West would “swallow the dust” in an attempt to save their money came true: “The image of the West as a safe haven and a haven for capital turned out to be a ghost, a fake. And those who did not understand this in time, who considered Russia only as a source of income, and planned to live mainly abroad, lost a lot.”

Social guarantees

– In Russia, a program of preferential rental housing for defense industry employees at a rate below the market will appear. The President instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out all the details and, without delay, start building houses. “First of all, of course, in the cities – our significant defense, industrial and research centers,” Putin said.

– The authorities will increase social tax deductions: for the education of children from 50 to 100 thousand rubles, for treatment – from 120 to 150 thousand rubles. Money must be returned quickly and remotely.

— The President urged to protect the investments of citizens: Russia will establish insurance coverage for voluntary pension savings of 2.8 million rubles — twice as much as bank deposits.

– In Russia, from January 1, 2024, the minimum wage will be additionally indexed by 10% – it will amount to 19,242 rubles.

Economic sustainability

– The West has deployed not only a military, but also an economic front against the Russian Federation, but has not achieved anything. “The initiators of the sanctions are punishing themselves: they provoked price increases, job losses, plant closures, and an energy crisis in their own countries,” Putin said.

– The Russian economy has overcome the risks that have arisen, although sometimes it was necessary to act “from the wheels.”

– Russia has ensured the stability of the economic situation, has not allowed a shortage of goods. About 1 trillion rubles were allocated in 2022 to support the economy and business of the Russian Federation.

— Russian GDP at the end of 2022 decreased by 2.1%, despite forecasts of a collapse of up to 20%. Inflation could approach the 4% target in the second quarter of this year.

– Vladimir Putin assured that the Russian Federation would not repeat past mistakes and adhere to the thesis: “guns instead of butter.” Many industries increased production last year. Farmers have harvested a record harvest of over 150 million tons of grain, including over 100 million tons of wheat. Until June 30, the country will be able to bring the total volume of grain exports to 55-60 million tons.

— Russia has achieved a reduction in unemployment. If before the pandemic it was 4.7%, now it is 3.7%.

— Banks are stable — the sector ended last year with a profit of 203 billion rubles, and thanks to a good balance of payments, Russia does not need to beg for money abroad, Putin said.

— The President called for a revision of certain norms of the Criminal Code on economic crimes and decriminalization of responsibility for a number of them. He also instructed the Cabinet to present new measures to deoffshorize the economy.

Spiritual disaster

– The West realizes that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield, therefore it is intensifying information attacks. “They lie all the time, they distort historical facts, they do not stop attacking our culture,” the president said.

“At the same time, they destroy their own values, declare perversions, including pedophilia, the norm,” Vladimir Putin said. He recalled that the Anglican Church intends to consider the idea of ​​a gender-neutral God. “What can you say? God forgive me, “they don’t know what they are doing,” he added.

“Adult people have the right to live as they want, and no one intrudes into their privacy,” the Russian leader emphasized. However, the president recalled that the family is the union of a man and a woman. And millions of people in the West understand that they are being led to a spiritual catastrophe.

Synthesis of best practices

Serious changes are overdue in higher education in the Russian Federation: a synthesis of the best practices of the USSR with the experience of recent decades is needed. “We have a very bright, talented young generation that is ready to work for the good of the country,” the president said.

– Over the next five years, we need to train 1 million blue-collar workers for various industries. There is a “huge demand” for college and technical school graduates.

– The term of study in universities will be 4-6 years. Narrow specialists after basic education at the university will be able to continue it in the magistracy and residency. The transition to the new system will be smooth, young people should have new opportunities, not problems.

– Students who are currently studying at universities will continue their studies in their programs, bachelor’s and master’s degrees will be valid.

– More than 1.3 thousand new schools should be built in Russia from 2019 to 2024: 850 have already been opened, another 400 will be commissioned this year. The amount of funding for the program is almost 490 billion.

– Putin instructed the Cabinet to expand the program of housing certificates for young scientists. In general, they need to be given more freedom for research, not to drive them into a “Procrustean bed,” the president said.

infrastructure plans

— Russia will expand foreign economic relations and build new logistics. Particular attention will be paid to the development of the North-South transport corridor, which will provide opportunities for ties with India, Iran, and Pakistan. Already this year, ships with a draft of at least 4.5 meters will be able to pass through the Volga-Caspian Canal.

– The Trans-Siberian Railway, BAM and the Northern Sea Route are waiting for accelerated modernization. This will become the basis for solving the problems of developing Siberia, the Arctic and the Far East. Also, the Russian Federation will develop the ports of the Black and Azov Seas.

– The Moscow-Kazan high-speed highway will be extended to Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk and Tyumen, and in the future – to Irkutsk and Vladivostok, with access to Kazakhstan, Mongolia and China.

– At least 85% of the roads in the largest Russian agglomerations will be brought to the normative state in 2024.

– The program of social gasification will operate for citizens on an ongoing basis. A decision has already been made to extend it to social facilities: kindergartens and schools, clinics, hospitals, feldsher-obstetric stations.

– The program for the construction and repair of housing and communal services systems begins to operate this year: it is planned to invest at least 4.5 trillion rubles in this area over 10 years.

– This year, the regions will be able to receive funds reserved for national projects in 2024. This will be possible through the mechanism of interest-free treasury loans.

About elections in Russia

– Regional elections in 2022 and presidential elections in 2024 will be held in strict accordance with the law and in compliance with all democratic procedures.

– Vladimir Putin in his message quoted Pyotr Stolypin’s phrase: “In the matter of defending Russia, we must all unite, coordinate our efforts, our duties and our rights in order to maintain one historical supreme right – the right of Russia to be strong.”