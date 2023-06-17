Protest against the filming and dialogue of ‘Adipurush’ movie in Aligarh, Sanskar Bharti made a big demand to Yogi Sarkar

Aligarh. With the release of the film Adipurush, it has come into controversies. With the release of Adipurush film in Aligarh too, voices of protest have started rising. In Aligarh too, a strong protest has been shown against its filming and dialogues. Sanskar Bharti’s district convenor Bhuvnesh Varshney Modern, while expressing his strong reaction to this film, has demanded Yogi government to ban this film.

Insult of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman in the film

District convenor of Sanskar Bharti Bhuvnesh Varshney expressed protest and said that in the name of freedom of expression, no one’s faith can be attacked in this way. This hurts our religious sentiments. Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman have been insulted in this film. The dialogues are so clumsy that we all are shocked. Watching this film will have a bad effect on the young generation. That’s why this film should be banned immediately. He has appealed to the Yogi Government to ban this film Adipurush in UP and impose a complete ban.

The gentleness of Sita and Rama disappeared

In Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, which came in the 90s, the gentleness of Sita and Ram was kept in mind. But, all that is missing in this film. Hanuman ji’s dialogues have also been insulted by displaying them like Tapori of Mumbai. Ravana is shown flying on a bat instead of Pushpak Viman. After all, which Ramayana are the film producers and directors trying to show to today’s generation?

Sanskar Bharti, an RSS organization, came out in protest against the film.

Bhuvnesh Varshney Modern, under the banner of Sanskar Bharti, has appealed to the public not to watch such films, nor to show them to their children. Very soon all the Hinduists will protest on one platform regarding this film and all should come forward to ban the film. Sanskar Bharti was established with the aim of bringing national consciousness in the field of art and culture. The concept of Sanskar Bharti was developed in 1954 and it was duly established in 1981 in Lucknow. Today, there are more than 1200 units of Sanskar Bharti across the country. In its background there was the thinking and hard work of scholars like Bhaurao Deoras, Nanaji Deshmukh, Madhavrao Deoli. At the same time, Sanskar Bharti is now demanding a ban on Om Raut’s film Adi Purush.

