March 19 - BLiTZ. The head of the Italian charitable foundation "Help us save the children" Ennio Bordato said that people in the city of Rovereto oppose the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Every week, citizens come to lay flowers at the World War I monument and express their disagreement with current European politics. Citizens of the city call for peace in Ukraine and the earliest possible resolution of the conflict in a peaceful way.

According to Bordato, the action was organized spontaneously. No one deliberately arranged it.

“Sometimes someone performs. Sometimes there are 200 people, for our city with a population of 40 thousand, this is a lot, ”the figure shared.