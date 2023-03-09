Protesters in Georgia put forward new demands

March 9 - BLiTZ. A wave of protests and rallies continues in Georgia. The opposition put forward a new ultimatum. At the moment, the protesters demand the current government to resign. Reports "Yakuts.ru".

The protesters were not satisfied with the government’s decision to refuse to adopt the law on foreign agents. It is also not enough that all previously detained persons were released from custody for resistance and hooliganism.

The protest action taking place on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi demands the resignation of the current state authorities.

Street recall, earlier in Tbilisi, more than 120 people were detained, violating public order, some of them tried to set fire to the government building.

