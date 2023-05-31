Provision of immediate arrest under POCSO not applicable to Brij Bhushan Singh? Kapil Sibal’s big sarcasm on the government

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal has put the government in the dock over the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Criticizing the government, Sibal questioned whether the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and its provision for immediate arrest did not apply to Singh because he is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP. Many wrestlers are protesting against President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Is this the new India – Kapil Sibal

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s comment regarding the protest by the wrestlers has come at a time when the wrestlers are ready to shed their medals in the river Ganga. Sibal has tweeted in this matter whether after registering a case under the POCSO Act and recording 164 statements, the immediate arrest applies to all the accused except Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, because he belongs to BJP. Sibal said that eminent women wrestlers do not matter. Raising questions on the government, he said that only votes matter to you. Is this my new India?

not enough evidence to arrest

Here, according to a top Delhi Police source, the sections of POCSO added in the FIR carry imprisonment of less than seven years, so the investigating officer cannot proceed for arrest as demanded by the accused. He is neither influencing the witness nor destroying the evidence. According to the police, till now not enough evidence has been found to arrest Brijbhushan Singh. We will file our report in the court within 15 days. It can be in the form of charge sheet or final report. There is no supporting evidence to prove the claim of the wrestlers.

Wrestlers threaten to throw medals into river Ganga

Let me tell you, the wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh threatened last day that in the hope of not getting justice, now they are forced to throw their medal in the river Ganga. Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat reached Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to protest against no action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. However, after the persuasion of the farmer leaders, he did not do so. Farmer organizations have asked for five days time to solve their problems.with language input