February 18, 2023, 12:14 – BLiTZ – News

US President Joe Biden will soon go on a European tour, in which he will visit Poland. The well-known psychic Galina Yanko told how dangerous the visit is for Russia. MK writes about it.

Biden and his team will be looking for ways to hit Russia hard, Janko said. They can make loud statements and provocations in the Donbass, so the Russian military should prepare for petty provocations.

However, the psychic is convinced that Biden will not risk taking more serious action, as he is very afraid of Putin and the Russians. Biden wants to meet with Putin but is hesitant to do so yet because he knows he can’t stand a tête-à-tête with the Russian leader.

Yanko is sure that the meeting with Putin will most likely take place in a neutral country, for example, in Belarus. The meeting between Putin and Biden, according to the psychic, will lead to a peaceful settlement of all issues. Yanko also said that Russia is not in any danger, and all attempts by Western countries to create an atmosphere of fear are groundless.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.