psychics worried about Putin’s message – DOS

February 22, 2023, 18:20 – BLiTZ – News

In today’s world, where surprises happen every day, and not always pleasant ones, talk about the future has become a real meme. Many fear that next year will be worse than the previous one.

The Russians are especially worried, because the West, according to many, will certainly not stop plotting against the Russians, and this confrontation will last for a long time.

Here is what the psychic, clairvoyant, finalist of the sixth season of the “Battle of Psychics” Kazhetta Akhmetzhanova says about this.

In her opinion, today everything suggests that big changes are coming.

“Very much will change when the President’s third speech happens”

“A lot of things will change when the president’s third speech happens. Everyone will be divided into two camps, those who are “for” and those who are “against” the special operation. Spirits tell me that the conflict will not end, but there will be a lull from time to time. The most bloody times are March, April and May, then it will again be more or less calm, ”she said.

The special operation, as Cajetta notes, will not end until 2024.

“Foreign troops will not enter Crimea, but Ukraine will be divided into two parts, one of the parts will go to Europe, most likely it will join Poland, and the other part will belong to Russia, but this will not happen before 2026-27,” the clairvoyant is sure .

Amkhetzhanova also predicts difficult times in the Russian government.

“The president is in for big trouble and a lot of betrayal from his inner circle”

“The president is in for big trouble and a lot of betrayal from his inner circle, they will not want to support him in his decisions. During the election years of power, Putin will receive knives in the back and worry. This will probably be the most difficult period in his life, ”the psychic believes.

After 2025, according to the clairvoyant, relations between states will improve in the world. She is sure that after such a terrible time, people will blossom in every sense.