Psychologist Demina listed effective ways to start the day as cheerfully as possible

February 16, 2023, 08:56 – BLiTZ – News Psychologist, conflictologist, self-esteem and personal growth coach, expert in the field of interpersonal communications Ksenia Demina, in an interview with Moslenta, said that there are several “universal” tips that will help start the day cheerfully.

According to the expert, quality sleep is essential. “Your energy level depends on when you go to bed and when you get up. It is important to fall asleep and wake up early. Then you will feel more cheerful, ”Demina explained.

The specialist also recommended making a daily to-do list. “When it comes to the realization that important things are behind, the whole day passes on the rise,” she added.

She recalled the importance of the psychological practice of gratitude. “Get a piece of paper and write down your gratitude for yesterday, last week, or your whole life. This practice will help replenish energy, because the feeling of gratitude “charges and inspires,” the expert emphasized.

Another way to cheer up in the morning is physical practice. For some, jogging in the morning helps, while for others, dousing with cold water.

Complete the list of spiritual practices. Demina shared that every person needs at least 30 minutes a day to be alone with their thoughts.

Earlier, nutritionist Solomatina listed products that cause vigor. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

