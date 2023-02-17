Psychologist Ivashchenko said that the lack of sex in a couple can lead to depression

February 17, 2023, 11:47 – BLiTZ – News

Lack of sex in a relationship can lead to the development of mental disorders such as depression. This was stated by the family psychologist Nikita Ivashchenko, writes RIAMO.

According to him, the conditional physiological norm of sex in a relationship is equal to two or three sexual acts per week. And yet this is only an average, because each couple considers this issue individually.

According to the expert, a lack of physical intimacy can make a person feel frustrated, as well as lower self-esteem and worsen health. As a result, this can lead to the development of anxiety or even depression.

Regular sex life, on the contrary, has a positive effect on mental health, increasing self-esteem and improving mood, Ivashchenko noted.

From the point of view of psychology, sexual activity is considered a factor influencing the human psyche. in addition, such factors include sleep patterns, nutrition and physical activity.

According to the psychologist, maintaining a normal mental state is also required to satisfy not only physical needs, but also spiritual ones. In conclusion, he remarked that if a person himself cannot cope with disharmony in life, he should visit a specialist.

