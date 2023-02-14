Psychologist Nizhneva spoke about the difficulties of romantic relationships at work

February 14, 2023, 07:35 – BLiTZ – News Clinical psychologist Alena Nizhneva explained what to do if a relationship with a colleague becomes romantic, and what to do so that this does not affect work, Izvestia writes.

First of all, Nizhneva advised to find out the company’s position regarding romantic relationships between employees during the employment process, since in some cases this can lead to problems at work.

If the relationship with a colleague has already acquired the status of “romantic”, then it is recommended to discuss with the partner the format of interaction in the office space. For example, the psychologist clarified, it is worth agreeing to discuss personal issues outside of work.

Nizhneva pointed to the statistics, according to which about 28% of Russians admit their sympathy for colleagues.

If the relationship with a colleague did not work out, and working in the same team brings discomfort, the psychologist continued, then you should discuss with the management the possibility of changing the department within the company or switching to a remote work format for some time.

“You can also take a short vacation, give yourself the opportunity to relax and gradually recover after parting,” concluded Nizhneva.

As previously reported by the BLiTZ, a psychotherapist, sexologist Diana Genvarskaya explained that a decrease in libido in women and men occurs against the background of various factors, however, most often the main reason is a decrease in energy potential.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

