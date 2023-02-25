Psychologist Sambursky explained what the constant obsession with sex means

February 25, 2023, 14:34 – BLiTZ – News Clinical psychologist Stanislav Sambursky told the Russians about the reasons for the constant obsession with sex. According to the specialist, most often this is typical for people with sexual behavior disorders, some psychological problems, as well as for those who lack sexual activity. About it informs “Gazeta.Ru”.

Sambursky believes that obsession with sex is especially characteristic of those whose psyche has experienced severe trauma. This applies in particular to those who have experienced sexual violence. Hypersexuality helps them cope with trauma, as well as muffle their own emotional pain.

Excessive attention to the sexual area is also characteristic of those suffering from a number of mental illnesses. So, according to the psychologist, those suffering from borderline personality disorder or bipolar disorder may experience hypersexuality along with other symptoms of their diseases.

As for those who are not in a permanent relationship and do not have a regular sexual life, for them the constant reference to the topic of sex in communication is a way to compensate for their own loneliness and lack of intimacy.

