Psychologist Sulim told how Kostomarov’s rehabilitation will take place – DOS

February 16, 2023, 12:58 – BLiTZ – News The condition of the Olympic champion Roman Kostomarov continues to deteriorate, the day before he was again plunged into an artificial coma. Previously, parts of his feet and some of his fingers were amputated, while the likelihood of further progression of necrosis remains high.

In such nightmarish situations, whether it be severe injuries, loss of limbs or oncological diseases, people often ask the question that there is no answer: “why me?”. Sofya Sulim, a psychologist, Candidate of Psychological Sciences, told the BLiTZ about how to answer it to herself.

“The question is “why me?” “In any case, a person must live and find his own answers to this question”

“The question is “why me?” In any case, a person must live and find his own answers to this question. They are. Yes, from the point of view of global meaning, we do not know what the matter is, the intention or something else, but it is very important to find our own answers.

This is a complex answer, it consists of a number of many answers related to different levels – with attitudes towards health, attitudes towards oneself, towards the world, with the spiritual sphere, understanding in general of some specific laws by which the world lives, ”the psychologist explained.

Sulim is sure that in this society, in the world where we live, these laws exist, although we may not understand them. But in general, a person still comes to understand that he did not fully live the life that he would like inside. At the same time, he might not even realize what he wanted, very often people live in such a sleeping state. Therefore, the search for an answer to this notorious question is very important, and the answer is also very important.

“It is very positive if a person sees in the answer to the question“ why? many factors, because it will give, on the one hand, reassurance, on the other hand, the opportunity, the energy for action to direct them to these areas.

In any case, this is the fuel for some kind of internal work, for the struggle for one’s life, for changing reality, because no one knows what the outcome will be. And the opportunity to live differently even during this period of treatment has a very beneficial effect on a person, ”said Sulim.

The psychologist recalls working with an oncological patient: according to her, you can see how qualitatively her life changed when she was aware of the whole range of factors, while she continues to be aware of them, and something changes in her life, because she works with it.

Sulim is sure that the main thing is that if a person finds for himself an understanding of the reasons for his situation, then one of the factors this understanding makes it possible to rely on him and change something, and live on as he lives.

Earlier, in an interview with the BLiTZ, Sofia Sulim explained that the figure skater Roman Kostomarov was in for a serious spiritual and psychological transformation.

