PU Teachers Association Election: Abhay Kumar became President of PUTA, Shiv Sagar Prasad and Saroj Sinha became Vice President

Patna University Teachers Association (Patna University Teachers Association Election)’s new executive body has been completed on Monday. In this, Prof. Abhay Kumar was elected president, while Prof. Shiv Sagar Prasad and Dr. Saroj Sinha were elected as vice-presidents, Dr. Vibhash Ranjan as general secretaries and Dr. Namrata and Shekhar Kumar as joint secretaries. Apart from this, Mo Jiaul Hasan won the post of Treasurer. For the post of President, Prof. Abhay Kumar got 132 votes and Dr. Shashibhushan Rai got 95 votes.

Apart from this, Shiv Sagar Prasad got 168 votes and Dr. Saroj Sinha got 116 votes for Vice President, while Kumar Satyendra Yadav got 108 and Kameshwar Pandit got 96 votes. And for the post of General Secretary, Dr. Vibhash Ranjan got 139 votes. Apart from this, Prof. Suheli Mehta got 87 votes and independent candidate Akhilesh Kumar got 42 votes. For the post of Joint Secretary, Shekhar Kumar got 107 votes and Dr. Namrata got 111 votes, while Dr. Birendra Kumar got 100, Amrita got 94 and Supan Prasad Singh got 79 votes. Apart from this, for the post of Treasurer, Dr. Ziaul Hasan got 115 votes, while Deepnarayan got only 110 votes.

A total of 273 teachers voted in the election

A polling booth was set up in the gymnasium hall of Patna Science College on Monday to elect the new executive body of Patna University Teachers Association. Voting started from 10 am. A total of 273 teachers voted in the voting which lasted till 3.30 pm. A total of 17 teachers were in the fray for the five posts. A total of 15 polling officers and 15 counting officers were appointed to conduct the election fairly. It may be known that at present there are 298 teachers working in the university.

Will fulfill the promise made in the manifesto

Seven teachers were declared winners on five posts of the new executive body of Patna University Teachers Association (PUTA). On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Girish Kumar Chowdhary congratulated the winning members of the Sangh by giving them certificates. The members of the new executive committee, which won on the occasion, thanked all the teachers and said that they will live up to the expectations of all the teachers. Professor Abhay Kumar, who was elected to the post of President, said that the promises made in the Manifesto will be fulfilled in every possible way. Along with this, asked to raise voice regarding promotion from professor to senior professor. On the other hand, Professor Shivsagar Prasad, who was elected for the post of Vice President, said that a meeting will be organized soon by the new executive and various steps will be taken in the interest of teachers. On the other hand, Professor Shekhar Kumar, who was elected to the post of Joint Secretary, said that first of all, the university administration will be forced to transfer the NPS, which has been deducted for the last six years, to the teachers’ accounts. Along with this, the Sangh will also convey its voice to the government for the promotion of teachers.

– I thank all the teachers. The teachers union will try to solve all the issues and problems related to the interest of the teachers, whether it is housing construction or promotion, the teachers union will make every possible effort to solve these issues-Professor Abhay Kumar, Chairman

Efforts will be made to solve all the issues related to the interest of the teachers in the meeting of the new executive committee of the teachers union. Along with this, every possible effort will be made to fulfill the promises made in the election manifestos-Professor Shivsagar Prasad, Vice President

I thank all the teachers for reposing faith in us. It will be my endeavor to solve the problems of the teachers by discussing all the issues related to their interest. Dr. Saroj Sinha, Vice President

First of all, it will be our endeavor to provide the amount of NPS which has been deducted for the last six years to the teachers. Along with this, the Sangh will also raise its voice regarding the promotion of teachers.– Professor Vibhash Ranjan, General Secretary

, Our effort will be to solve those problems by bringing the basic problems of the teachers in front of the government. Along with this, the Sangh will always be ready to protect the honor and dignity of teachers.Professor Shekhar Kumar, Joint Secretary

Every possible effort will be made to fulfill the 22 issues mentioned in the manifesto by the new executive. Along with this, the union will always be ready to raise its voice in the interest of teachers., Dr. Namrata, Joint Secretary

I thank all the teachers, they have made me victorious by trusting me. Our effort will be to discuss all the issues related to the interest of the teachers and to remove the hindrance in the benefits to the teachers.– Mo. Ziaul Hasan, Treasurer