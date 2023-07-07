Public hearing regarding new electricity tariff today, there will be increase in electricity rates of Jamshedpur and Adityapur

The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission has submitted a proposal to increase the power tariff of Tata Steel UISL (earlier Jusco) in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, including urban areas of Jamshedpur and Adityapur. On the basis of this proposal, a public hearing is going to be held on Friday. Under this, at 10.30 am on Friday, the proposal to increase the rate of electricity will be approved in the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce located in Bishtupur. After this, a public hearing will be held at the Auto Cluster located in Adityapur from 3.30 pm. Objections and suggestions of the public will be sought in this. The new rate was implemented on December 1, 2022 only. After this, again in the month of February, a proposal has been given by Tata Steel UISL to increase the rate. Other institutions including the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce have announced their opposition to the proposal.

this is the offer

There is a proposal to increase Tata’s electricity rates in Seraikela-Kharsawan district including urban areas of Jamshedpur and Adityapur. Tata Steel has a license to distribute electricity in the Tata Command Area of ​​Jamshedpur. Tata Steel UISL (earlier Jusco) has got license for Seraikela-Kharsawan including Adityapur. Both these companies have given separate proposals to increase the rate of electricity. On the proposal made in February, the Jharkhand State Regulatory Commission (JSERC) had earlier fixed the date of public hearing on June 21, but later it was changed.

New tariffs have been proposed for the financial years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. The existing rates of electricity are applicable from December 2022 in the entire Seraikela-Kharsawan district including Jamshedpur and Adityapur. Once again it has been proposed to increase it. The company is demanding an increase of about 10 to 15 per cent in the existing rates. According to the proposal, at present the electricity rate in the minimum domestic category is Rs 20 per kWh and the fixed energy charge is Rs 2.80. It has been proposed to increase it to Rs 25 per KW and take energy charge of Rs 3.30.

It is proposed to increase the rate of commercial electricity from the present rate of Rs 105 per unit to Rs 125 per kW. It is proposed to increase the fixed charge from Rs 5.55 to Rs 6.60. For low tension in the industrial category, it is proposed to increase Rs 135 per kWh to Rs 165 per kWh, while the fixed charge of Rs 5.25 has been proposed to be increased to Rs 6.50. It is proposed to increase the rate from Rs 360 per kW to Rs 440 per kW for high tension industrial. There has been a demand to increase its fixed charge from Rs 6.20 to Rs 7.35.

