February 26, 2023, 12:05 – BLiTZ – News The RIA Novosti Telegram channel published a video showing the extent of the destruction of the city of Artemovsk after the fighting.

The footage shows several dozen two- and three-story houses, each of which is partially or completely destroyed. The walls of the buildings have collapsed, all have no roofs and broken windows.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian military blew up a dam at the Severny Stavok reservoir in Artemovsk. As a result of the incident, many private houses and basements were flooded, which led to a large number of victims among civilians.

Acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said that an unfavorable situation is developing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk. According to him, Russian volunteer units are advancing to the north-west of the city. The situation in the region remains tense, and the scale of destruction indicates the severity of the hostilities taking place on the territory of Artemovsk.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.