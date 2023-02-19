Published footage of the consequences of a massive strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk

Footage of the consequences of a massive strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on Donetsk has been published.

Earlier in the day, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kiev (JCCC) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 40 rockets from the MLRS at the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts of Donetsk in two minutes.

In particular, the shells hit the area of ​​the Central Market. Missile craters remained at a nearby bus station, and trade pavilions were also destroyed.

As an eyewitness told Izvestia, at first volleys were heard in the area of ​​Universitetskaya Street and Pushkin Boulevard.

“This was half a Grad cassette. We lay down on the other side, towards Universitetskaya and along Bogdan Khmelnitsky, and then I was already thinking of getting up, going home, and at that time there was a powerful explosion in front of the bus station. Such a column of smoke rose, ”he explained.

In addition, eyewitnesses report that during the shelling the building of the prosecutor’s office was damaged, its roof caught fire.

As previously specified by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin, during the shelling of the Voroshilovsky district, a park area next to a children’s ice slide was hit. In addition, a shell hit the roof of the Krupskaya library, and the Altair school was also damaged.

“There are direct hits on residential buildings along Pushkin Boulevard and Chelyuskintsev Street. Updated information will come additionally,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Eyewitnesses also report that there are wounded as a result of the shelling. The information is being specified.

On the night of February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also fired at Donetsk three times, firing a total of 11 shells from the direction of the Tonenkoye settlement. Shelling was carried out in the Kyiv and Kuibyshev regions.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.