On February 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk several times a day. At the disposal of Izvestia, footage of the consequences of one of these attacks appeared.

A local resident said he saw the fire when he arrived in the area after the shelling.

“I don’t know what is burning, but it burns strongly,” the man said.

Earlier that day, the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, reported that a house had collapsed as a result of the shelling. One person died.

As added Donetsk news agency, who fell under the rubble of the house, the woman was removed and hospitalized. Two men were also among the injured.

In addition, according to Izvestia, buildings in the neighborhood, as well as a gas pipeline, were also damaged as a result of the strike.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

