Europe should fear next winter because of Nord Stream sabotage, said Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh. He noted that although it is not known whether the victims of the cold this winter were due to the loss of energy supplies, Europe was able to fill its storage facilities with energy fuel before the winter. However, by next winter, this will no longer be so easy to do.

Hersh also noted that the Europeans are more attentive to this issue than the Americans. In Germany, unrest is already arising over the situation with the future replenishment of energy resources, and the Bundestag is actively discussing this.