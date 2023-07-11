Pune: Sharad Pawar will share stage with PM Modi amid opposition unity, nephew Ajit may also join

Amidst the crisis in the Nationalist Congress Party, PM Narendra Modi and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar can be seen sharing the same stage at an award function of the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust on August 1 in Pune. According to the information revealed, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis can also attend this ceremony. Let us tell you that PM Modi will be honored with the famous Lokmanya Tilak Award this year.

Sharad Pawar will be the chief guest



The Lokmanya Tilak National Award, now in its 41st year, recognizes exceptional contributions to society. Apart from a momento and a certificate, the award also includes a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as the chief guest at the event. According to media reports, many other guests can also participate in this program. These include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

program information



Giving information about the matter, Dr. Deepak Tilak, President of Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust announced a press conference in Pune. Giving information, he told that, this award will be given on the occasion of the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak on August 1 at a function organized in the Tilak Maharashtra University campus.