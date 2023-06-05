punjab bsf destroys pakistani drone crossing the border more than 3 kg of heroin recovered sbh

Pakistani Drone Shot Down: For some time, the incidents of Pakistani drones smuggling drugs and weapons on the Punjab border are increasing. Everyday Pakistan is smuggling drugs and weapons into the country using drones. One such incident of drug smuggling was seen late last night in Amritsar sector. Here the BSF jawans heard the sound of a drone, on which, taking immediate action, the jawans started firing on it and killed it. Amritsar BSF DIG Sanjay Gaur told that- We were getting inputs for the last 2-3 days that smugglers from Pakistan would try to smuggle heroin through drones. Acting on that, our troops yesterday seized a drone and three packets containing about 3.1 kg of heroin.