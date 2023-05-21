Punjab: BSF destroys three Pakistani drones on international border, narcotics seized

Pakistani Drones Shot Down: For some time, the incidents of drones are increasing on the India-Pakistan border. Pakistani drones are being seen entering the Indian border every day. Another such incident has been registered at the Punjab International Border. Here four Pakistani drones were seen entering India, out of which three drones were shot down by Border Security Force personnel. The fourth drone was later traced. When the downed drones were searched, a bag of suspected narcotics was found.

BSF spokesperson gave information about the incident

The Border Security Force (BSF) detected four Pakistani drones in separate incidents during the last 24 hours and shot down three of them in Punjab along the International Border. BSF spokesperson informed about this incident. Talking about the incident, he told that- three drones were detected the day before yesterday while the fourth drone was detected last night. He further told that the first drone DJI Matrice 300 RTK was recovered from Dhariwal village of Amritsar district.

.A drone from #Pakistan violated Indian Airspace & was intercepted (by fire) by #AlertBSF troops of #Amritsar Sector. During search, the drone & a bag of suspected narcotics have been recovered.Details follow pic.twitter.com/UVOF2hLMh0

— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) May 20, 2023



2.6 kg of suspected heroin recovered

According to the spokesperson, the BSF jawans shot down this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing at around 9 pm the day before yesterday. He told that the second drone was recovered from Ratan Khurd village of the district, when the jawans fired at around 09:30 pm. According to the spokesperson, two packets were attached to this drone, out of which 2.6 kg of suspected heroin was recovered. He told that the third drone was also intercepted, but it could not be recovered as it fell into the Pakistani border.

In a major setback to nefarious designs of #Pakistan, BSF troops intercepted and recovered two Pakistani drones in two separate incidents in #Amritsar sector along with narcotics. The #drone violated Indian Airspace on the night of 19th May 2023.#AlertBSF#bsfagainstdrugs pic.twitter.com/h4UOFwum5v

— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) May 20, 2023



A bag of suspected narcotics recovered

The spokesperson said that it can be seen in the CCTV footage that people are collecting this third drone inside the Pakistani border. Officials said a fourth drone violated Indian airspace during the night and was fired upon in the Amritsar sector. He said – a drone and a bag of suspected narcotics have been recovered. (with language input)