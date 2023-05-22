Punjab: Transfer of 39 IAS officers including 7 Deputy Commissioners, see list here

IAS Officers Transfer in Punjab: At present, IAS and PCS officers are being transferred continuously in Punjab. Meanwhile, the government has made major changes in this episode. In a reshuffle, 39 IAS officers including 7 Deputy Commissioners have been transferred here yesterday. It has been said in an order that IAS officer Vineet Kumar has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Faridkot in place of Ruhi Dugg. At the same time, Ruhi Dugg has been transferred to Muktsar.

Transfer of these officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Punjab, 39 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including 7 Deputy Commissioners were transferred. An order states that IAS officer Vineet Kumar has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Faridkot in place of Ruhi Dugg. Dugg has been transferred to Muktsar. Baldeep Kaur will replace Rishi Pal Singh as the Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran. Singh will take over as Deputy Commissioner in Mansa. It has been said in the order that Vishesh Sarangal has been made Deputy Commissioner in Jalandhar. Karnail Singh has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Kapurthala. Among the transferred senior officers, Additional Chief Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training Seema Jain has been given additional charge of school education. Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Rehabilitation KAP Sinha has been given additional charge of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Soil and Water Conservation.