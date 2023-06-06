Purchase scam in Bihar’s Magadh Medical College: 5 pens for Rs 35, 50 locks for Rs 376

Jitendra Mishra, Gaya. A pen which was available for five rupees in the market was bought for 35 rupees in Magadh Medical Hospital. Many such items were purchased at three times more than the market price. The prices of various items purchased are some on the Gem portal and some on the online e-commerce site. There is a huge difference in the rates of both. The price of many goods has been paid many times more than its reasonable rate. For example, the purchase of a lock by the hospital administration is seven times more than its fair price. Similarly, for industrial fans six times, three times for computers, two times more for UPS has been paid. After this matter came to light, there was a stir everywhere.

A three-member committee was formed to investigate

Significantly, to investigate the complaint of irregularities in the purchase of goods, the DM had formed a three-member committee of DDC, Nazarat Deputy Collector and Additional Collector. In the investigation, when the price of the purchased goods was matched with the Gem portal and the e-commerce site, a considerable difference was found in the rates. Split AC and Widow AC have been purchased at almost double the price. The hospital administration has bought a five-rupee pen for Rs.35 and a half.

Members of the purchasing committee are shaking hands

After receiving the DM’s letter regarding the investigation report, many department heads who were members of the purchase committee say that they have not signed here at all. In their place, some doctors of the department are made to sign the register of the purchase committee. There is a buzz among doctors that those involved in procurement will find it very difficult to get retirement benefits. If there is a high-level inquiry, there will be many revelations.

More revelations likely

Significantly, this disclosure has happened in the purchase of different types of goods. Hospital sources say that if the purchase of medicines and clinical goods is investigated, then there will be more revelations. Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. PK Aggarwal told that before his tenure, gas ampoule Rabriprazole was being bought here at a very high price. As soon as he became the superintendent, this apple started being bought for just Rs.25. In this way, there has been a lot of difference in the rate of other medicines during his tenure and the tenure of the previous superintendent.

Answer has been sought from the superintendent: DM

Gaya’s DM Dr. Thiagarajan SM said that after receiving information about irregularities in the purchase of goods at Magadh Medical College, a committee of three members was formed and an inquiry was conducted. In this, many goods have been purchased at many times more than the reasonable price. This includes computers, fridges and other items. Under what circumstances the goods were purchased at such a high price, an answer has been sought from the superintendent. A list of the members of the purchase committee has also been sought. Further action will be taken after the report comes from the Superintendent.

