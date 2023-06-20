puri jagannath rath yatra 2023 live streaming from puri today jagannath rath yatra 2023 live telecast watch online video here tvi

Puri jagannath rath yatra 2023 live streaming: The annual Rath Yatra program of Lord Jagannath has started in Puri. Thousands of devotees have reached Puri. Here the Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for the Rath Yatra. Under which 180 platoons of security forces have been deployed. A large number of CCTV cameras and drone cameras have been installed along the route of Rath Yatra. During the Rath Yatra, the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are pulled to the Sri Gundicha Temple. Water is being sprinkled on the devotees from time to time so that the devotees do not face any problem due to extreme heat. Watch the entire Jagannath Yatra live from home in the video given here.