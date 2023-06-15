Purola Case: Police arrested many people including the coordinator of Hindu Jagruti Manch

Uttarkashi, June 15 (Hindustan Times). Purola town was converted into a police cantonment on Thursday in view of the announcement of mahapanchayat by various Hindu organizations regarding the Love Jihad episode, while the police arrested members of several Hindu organizations. The Yamunaghati Vyapar Mandal is also angry with the section 144 imposed by the administration to stop the mahapanchayat in Purola and in protest against this the major markets of Barkot, Naugaon, Purola, Mori, Damta are completely spontaneously closed.

Although some organizations had withdrawn their decision after the strictness of the police administration and the ban on the Mahapanchayat, but there is anger in some other organizations about this attitude of the police-administration. That’s why not only the market of Yamuna valley is completely closed, but people of some organizations were also seen adamant to hold mahapanchayat. In view of this, the district administration and the police are alert as well as hundreds of police personnel have been deployed in the entire city area. In view of this mahapanchayat, the district administration has already imposed section 144 in the area from June 14 to 19 and is keeping a close watch. The police have also arrested people from various organizations who were going to participate in the mahapanchayat today.

Board of trade opposes ban on mahapanchayat of Hindu organizations

The local business association has opposed the ban on the mahapanchayat of Hindu organisations. Under the leadership of Swami Keshav Giri Maharaj, Barkot Rajaram Jagudi, Barkot Rajaram Jagudi and supporters of Hindu organizations going to Purola on Thursday have been stopped by the police in front of Naugaon. Enraged by this, the supporters and workers of the organizations sat on a dharna raising slogans on the road.

Speech Hinduist organization raised slogan that love jihad will not be allowed to go on in the mountains. During this, slogans of Jai Shri Ram were also raised. At present, people are making speeches through loudspeakers on the Naogaon road itself, but the police and administration are also doing their work. On the other hand, Bajrang Dal’s Organization Minister Vikas Verma has reached Purola Sports Ground. He said that people doing wrong things in the mountain will not be tolerated.

The protesters insisted on going to Purola for the Mahapanchayat, clashed with the police

Section-144 has been imposed in Purola block from 14 to 19 June. The entire Purola town has been converted into a cantonment. Despite this, supporters and protesters of Hinduist organizations insisted on going to Purola for the mahapanchayat. Meanwhile, he had a scuffle with the police. In all the markets of Naugaon, Barkot and Purola in the Yamuna Valley, traders kept all their shops and establishments closed. No shops have opened in these three markets of Yamuna Valley. For the mahapanchayat, workers of Hindu organizations and businessmen are adamant on going to Purola, which has been stopped by the police. After a scuffle with the police, the protesters sat on a dharna, which led to a long traffic jam.

Police arrested many people including the coordinator of Hindu Jagruti Manch

Keshav Giri Maharaj, the convenor of the Yamuna Valley Hindu Jagruti Manch, has been arrested by the police. On this his supporters sat on a dharna and all the people were arrested. After this, the arrested businessmen and members of the Hindu organization were left half a kilometer away from the protest site in a police vehicle. Keshav Giri Maharaj has now announced to hold a mahapanchayat in Barkot on 25th June. The Purola-Naugaon road remained closed for about two and a half hours due to the strike.

ADM appeals to people for peace

ADM Teerthpal Singh appealed to the public that no misleading information should be circulated in the media and social media regarding the Purola incident. He said that those who disturb law and order with misleading information will not be spared at all. He has appealed for public cooperation in creating peace system in Purola.