Purvanchal will not get respite from heat for next 2 days, rain expected from June 14 with thunder

Gorakhpur : At present, the heat is wreaking havoc in Purvanchal including Gorakhpur. People are suffering from the heat at this time. People are leaving their homes in the afternoon only when there is very important work. People are resorting to cooler, fan, AC to avoid the heat. People who want to get out of their homes in the afternoon are resorting to umbrellas and pots. But people are not going to get relief from this scorching heat for the next two days. They will have to be ready to bear the heat for the next two days.

The Meteorological Department has increased the forecast of rain. The department had forecast rain on Monday, but due to the changing atmospheric conditions, the Meteorological Department has been forecasting rains with thunderstorms since June 14. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be a condition of hit wave in Gorakhpur and surrounding districts for the next two days. That is, the maximum temperature will be 1.5 degree Celsius higher than the average.

The maximum temperature of Gorakhpur remained more than 41 degree Celsius continuously. On Monday, the maximum temperature was more than 41 degree Celsius. On the same Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.6 degree Celsius, which is 4 degree Celsius more than the average. At the same time, an increase in the minimum temperature has also been registered as compared to the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.1 degree Celsius. Which is 7 degree Celsius higher than the average temperature. People have to bear the brunt of the heat during the day as well as at night.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

