Purvanchal’s litti chokha and puri sabzi will be available with Shree Anna in the train, railway is preparing menu chart

Gorakhpur. Passengers will be able to order food of their choice in trains like a restaurant. Along with the dishes made from Shree Anna, food items like roti, dal, roti, paneer or rice, chicken and sweets can be ordered at different times according to the taste. Vendors will carry menu charts with them, so that passengers will be able to order food according to their own. In order to increase the trend of food and make the passengers aware about health, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has also distributed Jowar, Bajra, Ragi. That is, it has been decided to include Maduva, Barley, Kodo, Sava, Kutki, Kangni and Cheena etc. (Srianna) in their diet. Popular food Purvanchal litti chokha and puri sabzi will also be served in the plate of the passengers.

Millet roti and ragi laddoos will also be available

Rail passengers can now enjoy bajra roti and ragi laddoos during train journey. The menu chart of the Pantry Car (Rasoi Bhandar Yan) of the train will include Shree Anna ie coarse grains. For this, IRCTC has issued an advisory to the pantry car operators. Agencies have also given approval to include Shree Anna in the catering. They have started preparing the menu chart on the advice of IRCTC.

Advisory issued for dish made from Shree Anna

Chief Regional Manager IRCTC Ajit Kumar Sinha told that dishes made from Shree Anna will be made available in the pantry car of the trains. Advisory has been issued for this. Talks are on with the operators of the Pantry Car to prepare a new menu chart. Rail passengers will soon be able to relish local food along with dish made from Shree Anna in train journey. Popular food items and sweets of the area of ​​Uttar Pradesh through which the trains will pass will be served. This facility is going to be available in the trains running on Gorakhpur-Lucknow etc. routes of North Eastern Railway.

The taste of Shri Anna will be available in these trains of Gorakhpur

15017 –15018 Gorakhpur –LTT – Gorakhpur Express

22537–22538 Gorakhpur – LTT – Gorakhpur Express

15045 –15046 Gorakhpur –Okha –Gorakhpur Express

12511–12512 Gorakhpur – Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Express

15097 –15098 Bhagalpur – Jammutawi – Bhagalpur Express

12587 –12588 Gorakhpur – Jammutawi – Gorakhpur Express

12791–12592 Gorakhpur – Yesvantpur – Gorakhpur Express

12589 –12590 Gorakhpur – Secunderabad – Gorakhpur Express

