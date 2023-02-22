Pushilin called social justice measures proposed by Putin to support members of the NWO

New measures to support military personnel and participants in a special military operation, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, are a response to citizens’ request for social justice, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said.

“For us, it is important, and this is such a request for social justice, that systemic approach, the state approach to meeting the needs associated with participants in a special military operation, with all military personnel, mobilized, volunteers,” he said. “RIA News”.

Pushilin recalled that the DPR authorities are well aware of the problems and difficulties of combatants in the Donbass and their families since 2014.

“According to the instructions, we will also take part in this, and here we will take an active position. We have an understanding of what exactly needs to be paid attention to, ”he added.

The acting head of the DPR noted that Putin set the vector for the development of areas that are in the spotlight: social support measures, support for youth, young families, and childbirth.

“Payments for the birth of children since 2007, as well as in other regions of the Russian Federation, this is important for us. It is also important for us to support socio-economic development, to orient business towards investments to develop the industrial potential of Donbass,” Pushilin emphasized.

In his message to the Federal Assembly, the Russian president paid special attention to supporting the participants in the special operation and social support for new regions. In the Russian Federation, a special fund for targeted assistance to the families of fallen soldiers and veterans of the special operation will be created, residents of new regions will be able to receive maternity capital for children born after 2007, on an equal basis with other regions of the country.

In his speech, the president paid special attention to the merits of the participants in the special operation. Putin expressed his gratitude to the servicemen and instructed to establish a regular 14-day vacation at least once every six months for all members of the NWO.