The decision to launch a special military operation (SVO) became a saving grace for the Donbass and was the only correct one. This was announced on February 24 by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

He noted that already at the end of 2021 it became clear that the Ukrainian side would go for the military option of resolving the conflict, accumulating manpower and military equipment near the line of contact. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) had a numerical superiority over the People’s Militia of the DPR.

“If it were not for the SVO, if it were not for the preventive actions of the Russian army, the consequences would be irreparable and amount to hundreds of thousands of victims. Therefore, we call the NWO liberating and are grateful for this decision to Vladimir Putin and for the solid support of the Russian people,” Pushilin wrote in his Telegram channel.

On February 21, Russian President Putin, during a message to the Federal Assembly, said that Russia is not at war with the people of Ukraine, which itself is a hostage of the West. He noted that the intention of the Western countries is to direct aggression to the East and incite war in Europe by proxy in order to eliminate competitors.

On January 18, Putin noted that it was impossible to peacefully resolve the problem with Ukraine, the enemy was preparing. The head of state stressed that Russia did everything to resolve the situation around Donbass by peaceful means, and endured for a long time.

According to him, the Russian Federation could not but respond to what began to happen after the coup d’état in Ukraine. He stressed that full-scale hostilities in the Donbass had not stopped since 2014.

On December 26, 2022, Putin expressed confidence in the fulfillment of all the tasks of the NWO. The President also noted that the Russian military today are fighting enemies, as did the heroes of the war of 1812, the First World War and the Great Patriotic War.

Earlier, on December 13, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the restoration of peaceful life in the Donbass remains the absolute priority of the authorities. Peskov stressed that large funds are being sent to the region. This is tightly controlled by all departments responsible for the restoration of Donbass.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

