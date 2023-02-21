Pushilin spoke about the assistance to residents evacuated from Artemovsk

Those evacuated from the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) receive the necessary assistance. This was announced on February 21 by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

“In general, the humanitarian situation [в Артемовске и освобожденном Соледаре] remains under control. When it becomes possible, we will have to work with both Soledar and Artemovsk,” Pushilin told reporters in Gostiny Dvor, where the president’s message to the Federal Assembly will be announced.

He added that the experience of Mariupol will be used in the reconstruction of cities.

Earlier on the same day, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andriy Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were trying to unblock the supply lines of Artemivsk.

The day before, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Jan Gagin, suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “clung” to Artemivsk due to poor fortification of other territories.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on February 19 that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not defend Artemivsk at any cost, even to the last soldier.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.