The command of the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is being evacuated from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military-political expert Yan Gagin.

According to him, the Ukrainian command was withdrawn from the city a few days ago.

“The grouping of Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk is doomed. It’s a matter of time,” Gagin said. TASS.

At the same time, he stressed that the Ukrainian side is trying to transfer additional units and weapons to Artemovsk, but these attempts are stopped by the artillery of the RF Armed Forces.

In addition, Gagin said that the supply of the Ukrainian group in Artemovsk was practically blocked.

A day earlier, Russian forces took control of the village of Paraskovievka, 9 km from Artemovsk.

On the same day, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, explained that the liberation of Artemivsk would completely paralyze the Ukrainian army. According to Prigozhin, there are about 90 enemy battalions in the city and its environs – that’s 40-50 thousand people.

On February 16, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, said that Russian units had taken all the heights in the vicinity of Artemovsk. He also noted that many foreign mercenaries were seen in this direction.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

