On the night of February 22, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was subjected to unprecedented shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This was announced on Wednesday by the adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Igor Kimakovsky, on the air. Channel One.

“There was an unprecedented shelling, they worked all night [системы] Air defense not only in the city (Donetsk. – Ed.), but also in many of our other cities, including Debaltseve, Mariupol,” he said.

Earlier that day, a civilian was killed in Donetsk due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) specified that this happened in the village of Oleksandrivka, where water and electricity were cut off due to constant shelling.

On February 20, the Ukrainian military shelled the village of Kashtanovskoye in the DPR from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). A total of 10 missiles were fired.

Prior to that, on February 19, a large-scale shelling was also recorded. Thus, the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 26 155-mm ammunition within an hour and a half in Donetsk. In total, from 20:25 to 22:05 Moscow time, the Kyiv district of the city was shelled with 12 ammunition, Petrovsky district – 14.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

