The defense of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continues, although it takes lives every day and leads to the only possible outcome – its loss to the nationalists, Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on February 23.

“They defend him, but in any case they will lose him. Because, firstly, the truth is behind us and we are stronger. Artemovsk has become a center for the utilization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where they dispose of their manpower every day, ”he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Gagin added that even the transfer of national battalions to the Artemovsk region would not improve the situation.

“The transfer of the same Aidars there (criminal cases have been initiated against the members of the group in the Russian Federation) and the updated Azov (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) will also lead to nothing, because all these guys, they will not be at the front, they will become detachments in order to drive their assault infantry into Artemovsk, which consists of citizens caught on the streets, ”adviser Pushilin believes.

The day before, February 22, Gagin said that the Russian military were fighting almost in the center of Artemovsk. He stressed that the military initiative is with the RF Armed Forces.

A day earlier, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Ukrainian troops had not yet left Artemovsk. According to him, the enemy rests and does not consider his losses.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.