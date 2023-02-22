February 22, 2023, 12:38 – BLiTZ – News

Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Yan Gagin, said that Russian troops had almost reached the center of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

According to Gagin, the Russian army has long been located on the northern side of the city and their fighters are already fighting almost in the center of the city.

Pushilin’s adviser noted that the initiative is currently in the hands of the DPR fighters.

Earlier, Gagin said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was evacuated from Artemivsk. The adviser added that the grouping of Ukrainian troops turned out to be doomed, as the Russian troops managed to cut off the reinforcement routes for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that their soldiers did not intend to leave Artemivsk, but President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to defend the city “at any cost.” The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign “Magyar” also reported huge losses around the city.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.