February 26, 2023, 10:49 am – BLiTZ – News Undermining the dam in Artemovsk by Ukrainian troops could significantly worsen the epidemiological situation in the city and exacerbate the food crisis, said adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky. About it writes RIA Novosti.

Kimakovsky stressed that water poured into basements could cause a serious epidemic among the civilian population, as well as complicate the delivery of food to the city, which would lead to an increase in the food crisis.

“Due to the explosion of the dam, water gushed into the cellars, which could cause a serious epidemic among the civilian population,” Kimakovsky said.

Earlier, Kyiv troops blew up a dam in Artyomovsk to slow down the advance of Russian units and create unsuitable living conditions for the remaining civilian population of the city.

Artemivsk is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian forces in Donbass and is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the DPR north of Gorlovka.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.