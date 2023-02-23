In the Artyomovsk and Vuglodar directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are losing manpower and equipment, stealing financial assistance from Western curators, Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on February 23.

“In particularly hot sectors, such as the Artemovsk and Uludar directions, the enemy has no tangible successes right now. They, on the contrary, in these directions daily lose a fairly large amount of manpower. And here the combat initiative is in the hands of our fighters, ”he said. “RIA News”.

Gagin added that Ukrainian nationalists are losing equipment in no less volumes, and are also stealing part of the funds supplied to Ukraine.

“The only result of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is catastrophic, monstrous losses in manpower, that is, hundreds of thousands of losses, this is very significant,” he stressed.

The day before, Gagin reported that the Russian military were fighting almost in the center of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). He noted that the military initiative is now in the RF Armed Forces.

A day earlier, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Ukrainian troops had not yet left Artemovsk. According to him, the enemy rests and does not consider his losses.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.