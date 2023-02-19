German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock was embarrassed when she said that Russia needed to turn its policy around 360 degrees in order to achieve peace. On Sunday, February 19, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“The head of the German Foreign Ministry has once again disgraced herself. A 360-degree turn means returning to the starting point,” Pushkov explained.

The senator noted that Burbock had already pointed out the error to users of social networks in Germany who have at least a secondary school education.

Burbock on February 18, during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to change his policy 360 degrees, from which “the whole world would be happy”, noting that she believes in “people’s ability to change.” As an example, the minister cited Germany, which, according to her, abandoned its principles not to supply weapons to the Ukrainian conflict zones.

In turn, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, ironically called Burbock “a connoisseur of geometry”, noting that if Moscow changed its position 360 degrees, it would mean that it would leave it the same. Medvedev pointed out that “this is how it will be,” since the Russian Federation adheres to its position.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that if Annalena Burbock does not learn at least one school subject, then there is no way to ensure the security of Germany on a long-term basis under her rule.

Germany also expressed doubts about the competence of Burbock after these words.

On December 17, the German minister also spoke out against a ceasefire in Ukraine and Donbass on Russian terms. The Germans did not agree with the opinion of the politician, for which she was criticized.