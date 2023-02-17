HomeNewsPushkov criticized the reaction...

Pushkov criticized the reaction of the US authorities to the environmental emergency in Ohio

By News Desk

The reaction of the American authorities to the environmental emergency in Ohio, where a train with dangerous chemicals derailed, is not surprising, since the United States has created one system of rules and assessments for itself, and a completely different one for the rest. This opinion was expressed on February 17 by a member of the Light of the Federation Alexei Pushkov.

“To ignore the monstrous disaster in Ohio these days, as well as many, many other things, this is their “world based on rules,” the senator said in the Telegram channel.

In his opinion, the main of these “rules” is the lack of rules for Washington.

On the eve of the special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for environmental protection, ecology and transport, Sergei Ivanov, said that Washington pays a lot of attention to balloons, but hushed up the environmental emergency in Ohio.

Ivanov stressed that the authorities decided to set fire to the leaking chemicals in order to eliminate the consequences, which led to the death of local animals and fish. Moreover, the dangerous substance phosgene was released into the atmosphere.

Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

On the same day, February 16, Fox News political commentator and journalist Tomi Laren wrote that a real crisis was brewing in Ohio due to the fact that US President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were not going to deal with the consequences of the accident. Instead, she said, American authorities are focused on Ukraine.

On February 4, it became known that a major train accident occurred near the town of East Palestine in the United States, as a result of which the train derailed and crashed into a building. Chemical tanks overturned and exploded. Emergency services had to evacuate about one and a half thousand citizens from houses adjacent to the accident site.

Later, environmental activists reported the death of fish and domestic animals in the area of ​​the state of emergency and expressed fear that hazardous substances could spread in water and air, and also accused the authorities of hushing up the largest environmental disaster. The incident was called Chernobyl in Ohio.

