February 21, 2023, 02:17 – BLiTZ – News

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov responded to the Financial Times article that despite the statements of Western leaders on Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference, their counterparts from the states of the global South “did not hear the message.”

“The reason is simple: Russia is not a threat to the global South, on the contrary, it is its valuable partner. Moreover, Russia did not and does not pose a threat to the West either, which, for example, the President of Finland has repeatedly recognized, and Viktor Orban constantly emphasizes, ”Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky would face a crushing defeat and repeat the fate of Adolf Hitler.

Ritter pointed to the fact that Zelensky can “fly in the clouds”, however, he will not be able to escape reality. The officer recalled that Hitler also fantasized about how he would win a great victory and urged to remember how it ended.