NATO countries need to find a way to reconcile their own security with intentions to continue to support Ukraine. This position was voiced by Senator Alexei Pushkov on February 21 in his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly, announced that the Russian Federation had decided to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (SNST). He drew attention to the fact that the Russian Federation “does not withdraw from the agreement, namely, it suspends participation.” In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance regrets Russia’s decision to suspend participation in START.

“The reaction of the NATO Secretary General is official: regret. Unofficially, they will think about how to balance ensuring their own security with further involvement in the military support of Ukraine. These two key tasks for the US and NATO are increasingly in conflict,” he said.

On February 6, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov stressed that the Russian Federation does not abandon the START Treaty and fulfills all its obligations under the treaty, while the States freely treat their obligations. The diplomat added that the Americans made public their claims to the Russian Federation on the START issue, noting that Moscow allegedly violated the conditions.

As it became known on February 3, NATO believes that START will contribute to strengthening international stability.

An agreement between Russia and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague. It replaced the 1991 START Treaty and, upon entry into force, replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (STRAT).

In January 2021, Putin and US President Joe Biden agreed to extend the START Treaty without additional conditions for another five years, until February 5, 2026. However, the situation changed after the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass.