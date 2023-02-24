February 24, 2023, 14:40 – BLiTZ – News

Aleksey Pushkov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said that if NATO sends its pilots to Ukraine to control fighter jets, this will mean entry into the war.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that London would not supply Kyiv with Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, as this would require sending specialists such as pilots and engineers to Ukraine.

According to Pushkov, the problem is not that the NATO countries do not want to send planes to Ukraine, but that the participation of their crews in hostilities would mean NATO’s entry into the war.

The senator noted that it is impossible to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 or Rafale in a short time, and sending expensive equipment is unlikely, since Ukraine cannot pay for its cost. According to Pushkov, “strong deterrents” will prevent NATO from doing so.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.