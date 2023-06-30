Putin and Modi; talks on unsuccessful rebellion in russia and visit to washington

New Delhi, 30 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks on Friday, in which the failed Wagner Group coup, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington and issues of enhancing India-Russia ties were discussed.

Information about the conversation between the two leaders has been given by the Foreign Ministry of both the countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and shared views on issues of regional and global mutual interest. President Putin briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments in Russia. While discussing the issue of Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi once again advised to adopt the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including the failed insurgency in Russia, the upcoming SCO summit, Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Washington, the Ukraine conflict and bilateral trade, according to a press release issued by the Kremlin. According to the Kremlin, Prime Minister Modi telephoned President Putin.

Prime Minister Modi supported the decisive action taken by the Russian leadership regarding the failed Wagner Group uprising and expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation, stability and security of civilians. Prime Minister Modi briefed the Russian President about his recent US visit as well as contacts at the international level.

The Ukraine conflict also came up for discussion. President Putin gave his version of the special military operation being carried out by Russia and the situation in the conflict zone. According to the press release, the two leaders also discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation. They reviewed the progress of various ongoing joint projects. Also expressed satisfaction over the progress made in bilateral trade in the last year and the first quarter of this year.

The two leaders also discussed the SCO and G-20 summits to be hosted by India as well as BRICS functioning.

It is noteworthy that President Putin had praised Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India campaign at an economic conference held in Moscow on Thursday. He had said that this campaign of Prime Minister Modi has had a positive impact on India’s economy. He insisted on following it in Russia.

This conversation between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi took place a few days after Modi’s US visit. Speculations were rife in diplomatic circles about Russia’s possible reaction to Modi’s successful visit to Washington. On Thursday itself, the National Security Advisors of both the countries had held talks.