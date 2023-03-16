Putin awards Orders of Courage to two Chechen commanders

The commander of the special police regiment named after A. A. Kadyrov, Zamid Chalaev, and the commander of the PPS regiment of the Grozny police, Musa Akhmatov, were awarded the Order of Courage in accordance with the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was announced on Wednesday, March 15, by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

“Law enforcement officers and the Russian Guard from the Chechen Republic demonstrate a worthy example of courage, courage and heroism during a special military operation in Ukraine and in other priority areas,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the leader of Chechnya awarded the title of Hero of the Republic to Zamid Chalaev.

Three more employees were awarded medals “For Courage”, two law enforcement officers were awarded the Order of Kadyrov. Finally, nine people received medals “For Merit to the Chechen Republic” and “Defender of the Chechen Republic.”

Kadyrov also encouraged employees of the special police regiment named after Hero of Russia A.A. Kadyrov of the Republican Ministry of Internal Affairs, who won the UAE Swat Challenge-2023 international special forces competition in Dubai.

Earlier, on March 13, the head of Chechnya informed Vladimir Putin about the service of the republic’s representatives in the war zone in Ukraine. He also added that the residents of the region support activities aimed at protecting the civilian population of Donbass. In turn, the Russian leader recognized the merits of the Chechen fighters and asked them to convey “the best words” to them.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.