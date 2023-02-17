Putin compared the head of “Gazprom” Miller with the Nightingale the Robber and invited to go to the tatami

On February 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin jokingly noted the resemblance of the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, to the Nightingale the Robber because of the hat shifted to one side, in which he appeared at an online meeting in honor of the company’s 30th anniversary.

During a video call, Putin thanked Miller for commissioning a new martial arts complex built as part of the Gazprom for Children program. At the same time, the head of state reminded Miller that they planned to go there together.

“And since, I see, you wear a hat like the Nightingale the Robber, this once again confirms certain traits of your character. As we agreed, even though you are not involved in this sport, we will go out on the tatami together in this wonderful hall and see how it works,” Putin said.

The President expressed confidence that the new sports facility meets the highest standards and added that while Gazprom’s social programs work for citizens, they are also of great economic importance.

Congratulating employees on the company’s 30th anniversary, Putin noted that Gazprom is moving forward despite unfair competition and attempts to restrain it from outside. The Russian leader added that the state corporation’s reserves are astronomical for any country. The main task of the company, according to Putin, today is the uninterrupted supply of enterprises and improving the quality of life of people in all Russian regions.