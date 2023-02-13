Putin congratulated Zyuganov on the 30th anniversary of the Communist Party

On February 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, congratulated members of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation on the 30th anniversary of the political force.

“I congratulate you, all members of the party, on your anniversary, <…> I hope that, as a significant part of the patriotic movement in the country, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation will continue to fulfill this role. It makes a significant contribution to the political discussion, to the search for the most acceptable and rational solutions for the development of the country: in the social sphere, in the economy, and security,” Putin said.

The Russian leader focused on the role of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation in the security of the country, specifying that the party often initiated a number of proposals and initiatives in this area.

“The dialogue that has developed, we value it, especially at the present time, <…> the fight against the Nazis today is acquiring a crucial significance, but we must win and we will win,” Zyuganov said.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation was formed at the II Extraordinary Congress of the Communist Party of the RSFSR (February 13–14, 1993) as the restored Communist Party of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.

According to official data site The Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the membership of the party is more than 160 thousand people. The average age of members of the Communist Party is 55.6 years.

