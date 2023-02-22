February 22, 2023, 08:32 – BLiTZ – News

While the Western countries were talking about “de-Putinization”, the Russian President attracted the attention of the whole world with his speech before the Federal Assembly, which was broadcast live by the leading news agencies. Immediately after the end of the speech, its discussion began in the world media. RIA Novosti columnist Victoria Nikiforova writes about this.

Western countries react to the message of the Russian president with a sense of fear of the trap into which they have driven themselves, or mass denial, shouting: “It’s not us, it’s all Putin!” The claim that Ukraine threatened Russia struck Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan as “somewhat absurd.” However, NATO military equipment, NATO instructors, regular killings of civilians in Donbass, the tragedy of May 2, 2014 in Odessa, Ukrainian neo-Nazism with the slogan “Muscovite to Gilyak” and threats to acquire nuclear weapons again – all this was for peace.

Also, this topic is actively discussed in well-known world media such as the Guardian and The New York Times. At the same time, it is argued that the expansion of NATO to the east is not a threat to Russia. However, the constant calls for the dismemberment, decolonization and even destruction of our country pose a serious threat. Many of the words of Western leaders sound like they are irritated by our sovereign desire to defend our country and keep it safe.

Putin’s accusations that arms supplies to Ukraine are fueling the conflict and taking it to the global level have found no excuse. Western “peacekeepers” simply kept silent.

President Putin’s decision to suspend the Strategic Arms Treaty dealt a heavy blow to the psyche of the Western political elite. They understood well the message of the Russian leader, and it was this decision that became the main content of his speech.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Putin’s decision “unfortunate and irresponsible,” vowing that the US “will closely monitor what Russia is doing in this regard.” However, he forgot to add that they do not have the technical ability to do so.

While the US is openly fighting with its Ukrainian proxies against Russia and even hinting at the need to use nuclear weapons, their inspectors will not be able to “closely monitor” what is happening in the Russian defense sector, as they simply will not be allowed there.

After the chaotic and unconvincing excuses of Western countries, the turn of the classic question has come: “What are we for?!”. Many countries and political leaders continue to ignore the fact that Russia is simply protecting its interests and ensuring the safety of its citizens. Despite all attempts by Western countries to blame Russia for all problems and conflicts, Russia remains a strong and independent power that is ready to defend its interests and rights.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s promise to resume nuclear testing if the Americans did so was misinterpreted by the Guardian newspaper, which turned it inside out and turned it into “Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.”

While representatives of the West pretend not to understand the logic of Russia, the countries of the global South and East understand her speech well. The Chinese media noted that Washington’s claims to world hegemony are intolerable, and Chinese readers openly admired the heroism of the Russians and compared our confrontation with the Great Patriotic War.

Any country with a colonial past perfectly understands everything that the President of Russia spoke about. Inciting wars around the world, speculating on other people’s blood, constant lies and ruthless exploitation – this is how Western countries made their fortune and built their “golden billion”. Now this billion is shrinking before our eyes, and the only way not only to save itself, but also to slow down its fall for it was the “strategic defeat” of Russia.

If Russia does not hold out, next in line for plunder will be any country that Washington wants to improve its position at the expense of. Of course, the first in this line will be China, and the Chinese comrades rightly point out in the comments that today “Russia plays a key role in the fight against Western hegemony.”

However, apart from China, almost any country in the world can be plundered. The interests of all these countries – big and small, poor and rich – are represented today by Russia. We literally fight for ourselves and for everyone else.

There were many important points in Putin’s speech before the Federal Assembly, but its main thesis was that Russia will not allow humiliation and threats to its national security from Western countries. Putin said that Russia will always defend its interests and that the West should not count on the fact that the Russian Federation will bow to threats and blackmail.

After the broadcast of the speech, a fierce discussion began in the Western media, and the general opinion was that Putin threatened peace and endangered world stability. However, in the countries of the South and the East, where the colonial past still influences people’s consciousness, Putin’s speech was understood much better. People there understand that Russia is protecting its interests and sovereignty, while Western countries are aggressive and do not respect the interests of other countries.

Also, Putin’s speech made an important point about a new, more just world that we can build on the ruins of American hegemony. This statement caused a lot of positive feedback in various countries of the world, where people are tired of the endless wars and conflicts caused by the aggressive policies of Western countries.

It should be noted that Russia does not seek conflicts. Our country is always ready for dialogue and cooperation with all countries of the world, but we will not allow the humiliation of our national dignity and threats to our security. Our entire policy is aimed at protecting the interests of Russia and its citizens, as well as at creating conditions for peace and cooperation between countries.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.