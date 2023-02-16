Putin discussed with Mirziyoyev issues of expanding cooperation between the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation discussed with Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan. This was reported on February 16 by the Kremlin press service.

“A number of issues of further expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation were considered,” the statement said. message.

Earlier, on December 9, the Russian leader indicated that the heads of state, as part of the discussion of the tripartite gas alliance between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, are aware that additional resources will be needed to implement the project. For example, in order to pump gas to Uzbekistan, it is necessary to use the Soviet gas transmission system, which needs repair. In particular, it is necessary to take into account the obligations of all countries for export.

On December 8, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on a Reuters publication that claimed Uzbekistan had abandoned its gas union initiative with Russia and Kazakhstan. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation noted that Reuters gave incorrect information, misinterpreted the words.

Prior to this, the President of Russia had a telephone conversation with the leader of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev on November 30, during which the parties also discussed issues of economic cooperation, including the implementation of promising joint projects.

Telephone conversations between the leaders of the two countries were also reported in mid-September. Then Putin warmly thanked the head of Uzbekistan for the hospitality and excellent organization of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Samarkand, which took place on September 15 and 16.

During the SCO summit, Putin and Mirziyoyev signed a declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership. They expressed their readiness to continue developing cooperation in the military field and in the field of ensuring biological security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

