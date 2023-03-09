Putin discussed with the President of Egypt issues of export to the world market

March 9 - BLiTZ. The Kremlin press service reported that a telephone conversation took place between the President of Russia, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-SISI. Reports "Yamal-Media".

During a telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin outlined to his Egyptian counterpart Russia’s approaches to the issue of grain. In this case, we are talking about the export of Ukrainian grain and food exports to world markets.

According to the press service, the issue of the supply of agricultural products to Egypt was raised during the conversation. In addition, they discussed the implementation of major joint projects in industry and energy.

At the end of the conversation, the heads of the two countries agreed to continue coordinating efforts to resolve crisis situations. We are talking about the situation in the region of the Middle East and North Africa.

