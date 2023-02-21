Putin effectively replaced Biden in the “battle of speakers” – DOS

February 21, 2023, 22:20 – BLiTZ – News

Chinese political commentator Hu Xijin said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin gave a spectacular oratory master class to US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.

On the Weibo social network, Xijin expressed the opinion that today there was actually a battle between the two speakers, and Putin easily “put Biden in his place.”

On Tuesday, February 21, the message of the President of Russia to the Federal Assembly took place. Putin touched on a wide range of topics during his speech, including the military operation in Ukraine and Western Russian relations.

The Russian president also used his state-of-the-nation speech to respond to Biden’s visit to Kyiv, according to a Chinese analyst.

Xijin noted that Putin delivered an impressive speech. He drew attention to the fact that the Russian leader is smart and eloquent, while the President of the United States is simply confused in words.

“In fact, there was a battle for public attention between the presidents of the two largest powers,” the analyst stated.

Xijin stressed that Putin managed to attract a lot of attention to himself, and the world once again remembered his key statements.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, Head of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that on February 21, Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a draft proposal to suspend the country’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.