February 16, 2023, 09:48 – BLiTZ – News Experts have different opinions on the format of the presidential address to the Federal Assembly – whether it will remain the same or be updated. However, they all agree that the main topic of the appeal will be the NWO and confrontation with the collective West. About it writes RIA Novosti.

Political analysts suggest that the president may also address the Ukrainian people. It is expected that representatives of the SVO can also become participants in the event.

Sergey Bespalov, a leading researcher at the RANEPA Institute of Social Sciences, believes that Putin will once again address the people of Ukraine during his speech.

Political consultant and candidate of political sciences Alexander Semenov notes that it is a thankless task to predict the content of the message, but it is likely that it will reflect the topic of confrontation with the collective West, international relations and the NWO.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

